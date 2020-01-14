Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

