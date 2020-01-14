Zacks: Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines’ rating score has declined by 15.4% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taseko Mines an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

TGB remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Thursday. 8,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,102. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

