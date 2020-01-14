ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,370.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2,370.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00577326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00161041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00115520 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

