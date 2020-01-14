Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $472,204.00 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 189,580,776 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

