Zeusshield Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $364,041.00 and approximately $10,785.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

