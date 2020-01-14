Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

