Zoomba Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,294.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00194893 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

