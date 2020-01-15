-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

ALYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 13,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

