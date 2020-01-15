$0.23 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

BRKS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 382,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 639,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 367,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 297,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

