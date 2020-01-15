$0.36 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

AEO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,983. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 743,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

