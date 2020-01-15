$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

NYSE PEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth $17,532,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

