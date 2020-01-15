$0.71 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

