$0.75 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

SNBR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 227,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,010. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Sleep Number has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $708,950.45. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,173. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sleep Number by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.