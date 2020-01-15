$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 112.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plexus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,096,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $79.64.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.