$1.18 EPS Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Progressive posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22,404.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 317.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 4,067,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

