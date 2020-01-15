-$1.53 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of MDGL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 118,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit