-$1.53 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of MDGL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 118,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

