$16.86 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post sales of $16.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $18.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $72.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $120.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.99 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. 1,859,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,224. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.