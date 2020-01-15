1irstcoin (FST) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00017396 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $61.16 million and $113,644.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001042 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,990 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

