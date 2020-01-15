1PM (LON:OPM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.97

1pm plc (LON:OPM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and traded as high as $37.00. 1PM shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 1,543,665 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.37.

In other news, insider Ronald Russell acquired 68,916 shares of 1PM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.64 ($26,289.98).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

