$227.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce sales of $227.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.92 million. Aircastle reported sales of $292.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $891.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,456. Aircastle has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

