2,500 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 751,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.