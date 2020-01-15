2,863 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 184,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 40,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning increased its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 14,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

