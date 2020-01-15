300 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 30,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. 1,983,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

