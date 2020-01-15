32,500 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $242,954,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,739. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 359.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

