$334.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post sales of $334.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $327.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

CATM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

