3,658 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 651.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.