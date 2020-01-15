$47.00 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post $47.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $19.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $159.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $159.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.45 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $248.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Amyris stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 2,054,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,680. The company has a market cap of $305.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 305,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

