55I LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $181.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.18 and a 52 week high of $182.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.