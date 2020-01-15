$575.50 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $575.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.77 million and the highest is $577.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $528.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

AMN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 310,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,127. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.