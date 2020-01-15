$734.58 Million in Sales Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $734.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.98 million. Azul posted sales of $651.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,840. Azul has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

