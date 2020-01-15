AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AAON opened at $51.90 on Friday. AAON has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAON by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AAON by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AAON by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

