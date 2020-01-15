AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,446,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.