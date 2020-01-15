AC3 (AC3) Price Tops $0.0006

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, AC3 has traded down 17% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. AC3 has a total market cap of $302,206.00 and $47.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

