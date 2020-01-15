Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 4,584,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,108,998. The company has a market cap of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.