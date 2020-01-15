Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.81-46.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.09 billion.

NYSE ACN opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. Accenture has a 52-week low of $145.01 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

