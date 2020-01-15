Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.81-46.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.09 billion.
NYSE ACN opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. Accenture has a 52-week low of $145.01 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.18.
In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
