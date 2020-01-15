Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ACRFF stock remained flat at $$45.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Accor has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $47.50.

Get Accor alerts:

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.