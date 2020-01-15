AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0014

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $13,878.00 and $3.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003533 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,150,387 coins and its circulating supply is 10,113,187 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

