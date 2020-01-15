Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 9.9%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.44, 4,745,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,469,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

