Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.64

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $347.64 and traded as low as $321.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $329.00, with a volume of 4,837 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $78.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Adept Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

