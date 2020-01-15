Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading Up 55.6%

Shares of Adya Inc (CVE:ADYA) were up 55.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Adya Company Profile (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; prepaid long distance calling cards; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

