AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117,886 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31,760.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $$52.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,690. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.7161 dividend. This represents a $8.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

