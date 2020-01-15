AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,368 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. 4,471,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

