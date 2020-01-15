AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,542 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after buying an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,492,000 after buying an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 4,413,504 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.