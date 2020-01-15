AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,108.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,008,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 925,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after buying an additional 355,964 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,238,000 after buying an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 716,201 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

