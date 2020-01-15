AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.87 and a 52 week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.