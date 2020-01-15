AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.64% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $39,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

WDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.8633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.