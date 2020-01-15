AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 346,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

