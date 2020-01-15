AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after acquiring an additional 671,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after acquiring an additional 714,051 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 939,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 671,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,116,889. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

