Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGRX. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 90,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.75. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

