Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Koinex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $3.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, RightBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Koinex, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.